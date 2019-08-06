*Independent and Constitution Party candidates did not appear on the primary ballot. Those candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
Neshoba County
Sheriff: Kevin W. Baysinger (R) 692, Ken Spears (R) 1995, Rudolph Gentry (R) 62, Eric Clark (R) 3078, Jeff Crapps (I), Ken Edwards (D), 730 Danny Carter (D) 601
Chancery Clerk: Guy Nowell (R)
Circuit Clerk: Patti Duncan Lee (R)
Tax Assessor/Collector: Mike Lewis (R)
Coroner: John E. Stephens (R)
Neshoba County Supervisor
District 1: Keith Lillis (R) 361, Bobby Joe Lovern (R) 286, Ralph Nowell (R) 35
District 2: Kevin Cumberland (R) 911, Melton Dewayne Bounds (R) 119, Jay Eakes (R) 601
District 3: Jerry L. Goforth (R) 711, Kinsey Smith (R) 965
District 4: Allen White (R) 366, Marty Sistrunk (R) 339, Todd Pilgrim (R) 134, Kevin Wilcher (R) 477
District 5: Obbie Riley (D) 523, Jerald McClendon (D) 284, David Carter (R) 459
Justice Court Judge
Place 1: Paul Payne (R) 2403, Shawn Holley (R) 1192
Place 2: Johnathan 'Earl' Spears (R), Alexander Brown (I)
Constable
Place 1: Josh Burt (R) 1306, Mark Flake (R) 999, Terry Todd (R) 637, Dyron Talbert (R) 533, Lindsey Kidd (I)
Place 2: Wendell Walker (R) 378, Keith McCrory (R) 566, Nathan Sistrunk (R) 395, Eric Pope (R) 221, Lane Taylor (R) 577, Desmond Jones (I)
County Attorney: Caleb E. May (R)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.