Clarke County
Sheriff: Todd Kemp (I), Kenneth Pearson (I), Jerry Whigham (R) 1038, Karey Williams (R) 1254
Chancery Clerk: Angie Chisholm (R) 2978, Maranda Miller Turner (I)
Circuit Clerk: Sally Doggett Wedgeworth (I), Paula Cooks (I), Brad Gipson (R) 2588, Thyra Sumlin (D) 176, Qiandra Smith (D) 104, Yvette Bartee (D) 953, Davis Douglas (D) 208
Tax Collector: Hope Herrington (I), Sherry Gamblin (D) 503, Andrea Monique Davis (D) 883
Coroner: Gregory Fairchild (D)
Clarke County Supervisor
District 1: Darrick Marshall (I)
District 2: Lorenzo Carter (D) 425, Tracy McCarty (D) 221, James E. "Buddy" Butler (I)
District 3: Tony Chancelor (I), James C Pearson Jr (I), Charles "Chuck" Hamrick Jr. (I), Glenn L. Cook (I), Tim Ivy (I), Greg Mangum (R) 244, Joel Speed (R), 604 Gregory D. Risher (D) 139
District 4: Paul Mosley (R) 823, Edward Mckenzie (D)
District 5: Mickey Long (I), Steve Neely (I)
Justice Court Judge
Place 1: Tobey Bartee (D)
Place 2: Terry Bonner (R)
Constable
Place 1: Jonathan "Newman" Ivey (I), Beverly Trotter (D)
Place 2: Ryan Evans (I)
County Attorney: Edward N Kramer (R)
