Clarke County

Sheriff: Todd Kemp (I), Kenneth Pearson (I), Jerry Whigham (R) 1038, Karey Williams (R) 1254

Chancery Clerk: Angie Chisholm (R) 2978, Maranda Miller Turner (I)

Circuit Clerk: Sally Doggett Wedgeworth (I), Paula Cooks (I), Brad Gipson (R) 2588, Thyra Sumlin (D) 176, Qiandra Smith (D) 104, Yvette Bartee (D) 953, Davis Douglas (D) 208

Tax Collector: Hope Herrington (I), Sherry Gamblin (D) 503, Andrea Monique Davis (D) 883

Coroner: Gregory Fairchild (D)

Clarke County Supervisor

District 1: Darrick Marshall (I)

District 2: Lorenzo Carter (D) 425, Tracy McCarty (D) 221, James E. "Buddy" Butler (I)

District 3: Tony Chancelor (I), James C Pearson Jr (I), Charles "Chuck" Hamrick Jr. (I), Glenn L. Cook (I), Tim Ivy (I), Greg Mangum (R) 244, Joel Speed (R), 604 Gregory D. Risher (D) 139

District 4: Paul Mosley (R) 823, Edward Mckenzie (D)

District 5: Mickey Long (I), Steve Neely (I)

Justice Court Judge

Place 1: Tobey Bartee (D)

Place 2: Terry Bonner (R)

Constable

Place 1: Jonathan "Newman" Ivey (I), Beverly Trotter (D)

Place 2: Ryan Evans (I)

County Attorney: Edward N Kramer (R)

