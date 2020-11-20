Two people have been charged with murder after a man's body was found on the side of rural road in Lauderdale County earlier this month.
Edward Earl House, 42, and Tori Danyelle B. Atkinson, 36, both of Meridian, were charged on Friday in connection with the death of Patrick Sean Mann, 46, of Walnut, Mississippi, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said both suspects were taken into custody without incident at 12:30 p.m.
Mann's body was found on Fish Lodge Road on Nov. 11, police said. Investigators believe House and Atkinson took Mann to the site and shot him several times, Calhoun said.
A motive hasn't been determined in the case, but Calhoun said House, Atkinson and Mann were coworkers and knew each other.
House has no bond and Atkinson's bond was set at $500,000. Both are being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
