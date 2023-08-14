Two Meridian primary care clinics, Clarkdale Clinic and Southeast Clinic, have joined Ochsner Rush Health. The clinics will continue services at their existing locations. Ochsner Rush Health is part of Ochsner Health, the largest health system in the Gulf South, and has been serving the Meridian community for over 100 years.
By combining with a regional health system, patients, providers and staff at the Clarkdale and Southeast clinics will benefit from expanded resources and integration opportunities through technology, quality initiatives, human resources, supply chain, research and more. By joining Ochsner Rush Health, the move also facilitates more multidisciplinary collaboration and treatment.
After brief closures recently to make upgrades to the facilities and install new equipment, the clinics reopened their doors on Aug. 10 as Ochsner Health Center—Clarkdale and Ochsner Health Center—Southeast.
Both locations offer wellness visits, treatment for acute and chronic illnesses, routine physicals, sports physicals, minor skin repairs, on-site labs, drug screening, hearing screenings, preventative health screenings for children, EKGs and IV therapy. In addition, the Southeast location offers behavioral health services, including ADHD testing and treatment and treatment for anxiety, depression and mood disorders. Patients needing referrals to specialty care will have access to providers and services across the Ochsner Rush Health system, which is comprised of 250 physicians and 95 advanced practice providers throughout seven hospitals and more than 30 clinics.
“We are excited to enhance access to quality healthcare by welcoming the Clarkdale Clinic and Southeast Clinic to the Ochsner Rush Health system,” said Larkin Kennedy, CEO of Ochsner Rush Health. “Both groups are committed to improving health outcomes in the Meridian community. As part of Ochsner Health, we are able to provide expanded services, specialty treatments and innovation in telehealth and digital medicine closer to home.”
Ochsner Health Center—Clarkdale, located on Highway 145 South, is open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Ochsner Health Center—Southeast, located on Long Creek Road, is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until noon on Friday.
