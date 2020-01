MERIDIAN [ndash] B. H. (Bill) Gavin Mr. Gavin, 85, of Meridian, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Gavin was born November 17, 1934, in Stonewall, but lived most of his life in Meridian. Mr. Gavin was retired from AT&T and continued his professiona…