Meridian Police Department on Wednesday arrested two juveniles after an incident in the city’s downtown parking garage.
According to a news release, police responded to a 911 call about three suspicious juveniles in the parking structure about noon on Wednesday and were able to detain two of the three individuals. The third juvenile got away.
Police discovered both detained juveniles were concealing guns, and they were arrested.
In the prepared statement, Detective Chanetta Stevens said both minors are charged with a concealed weapons charge as well as burglarizing a vehicle.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Stevens said. Due to the age of the suspects, she said, Meridian Police Department will not be releasing their names.
