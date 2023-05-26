Meridian Police Department on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday that left one man dead.
Jakavion Adams, 23, was shot and killed in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said Zalexius Barron, 20, and Lawyon Vaughn, 24, were arrested and charged in connection with Adams’ death. Barron, she said, was charged with aiding and abetting crimes in furtherance of gang activities, and Vaughn was charged with murder.
Vaughn is being held without bond, while bond for Barron was set at $150,000.
“This is the first of many arrests to be made in connection with this crime,” Stevens said in an emailed statement. “We would like to reiterate, if anyone is found to be assisting these suspects in any kind of way, you will be charged accordingly!”
An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and MPD is continuing to ask the public to come forward with any information that could assist detectives in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
