The “Eagles” of Training Squadron 7 held a change of command ceremony on Friday onboard Naval Air Station Meridian as Cmdr. Greg Enzinger was relieved by Cmdr. Bradley Thompson.
Enzinger, who served as the squadron’s commanding officer since January 2022, retired after 20 years of U.S. Naval service. During his 15 months as commanding officer, the squadron accrued more than 35,000 flight hours and 1,400 carrier arrested landings. The squadron also designated 153 Naval aviators consisting of Navy, Marine Corps and international pilots. These accomplishments were achieved not only from local flight operations in Meridian, but also stretched from coast-to-coast including detachments in San Diego and El Centro, California; Jacksonville and Key West, Florida; and Rome, New York.
Under Enzinger’s leadership, VT-7 conducted four Carrier Qualification detachments and seven other training detachments, and out-produced all other training squadrons in the Naval Air Training Command student goals.
Thompson takes the helm of the squadron after serving 15 months as the executive officer from January 2022 to April 2023.
Thompson, a native of Parsons, Kansas, is a 2004 graduate of the United States Naval Academy earning a Bachelor of Science in English. After receiving his commission, Thompson reported to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, for flight training and earned his Wings of Gold from VT-7 in January 2008. He then reported to the “Rough Raiders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 in Lemoore, California, for initial fleet training in the F/A-18 Hornet.
Thompson has completed deployments aboard the USS George Washington (CVN-73) and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), as well as several shore tours in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Thompson was selected to attend the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island in 2018 to begin a graduate degree program, and graduated with distinction in March 2019 with a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies.
Following his time in Newport, Thompson served as an action officer, Joint Staff, J-6 Directorate, and directly supported the cybersecurity division by assessing more than 50 Joint Information Systems. While on the Joint Staff, he was selected to serve as the executive assistant to the Director, Joint Staff J-6.
Thompson has accumulated over 2,000 flight hours and 508 carrier arrested landings, including 23 combat missions. His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Strike/Flight Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3 awards) and various service awards and ribbons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.