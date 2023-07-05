Both the Town of Marion and Marion Police Department will see new equipment arriving after the Board of Aldermen on Monday voted to move forward with several purchases.
The board authorized town administration to buy a generator at a cost of $7,667 to be installed at town hall in case of a power outage. Mayor Larry Gill said the gas-powered generator will also qualify for some rebates, which will bring the total cost down even further.
Town Clerk Shirley Durden said the cost for the generator would be split up between the town’s departments as all of them use town hall.
Aldermen on Tuesday were also informed Marion has been awarded a grant to purchase new equipment for the police department.
Gill said Tim Miller, who works with the town as a consultant, had filled out the grant application over the course of a weekend, and the town had received word its application had been selected for funding.
“We called him at the last minute to do it, but he filled it out over the weekend,” he said, “and we did get awarded that grant.”
While the town was still waiting for all of the specifics, Gill said it was his understanding the town had requested between $10,000 and $12,000.
Police Chief Randall Davis said he, too, wanted to thank Miller for his work getting the town’s application together on such short notice.
“That was last minute, rush, rush, throw it in his lap, and he made it happen,” Davis said.
Miller said the funds would be used to purchase handheld radios for Marion police officers to use.
Also for the police department, Marion Aldermen approved the purchase of a new Dodge Charger at a cost of up to $36,620. The new vehicle will go to replace a similar car belonging to the department that was recently wrecked and totaled.
The town is expecting to receive some money from the insurance settlement on the wrecked vehicle, Miller said, and should end up with about $12,000 after the car is paid off. Gill said the leftover funds will be put toward paying down the loan on the new vehicle.
In other business, Fire Chief Ray Cantrell said his department was in the process of servicing the town’s fire hydrants and making sure they are in working condition in the event of a fire. During the check, firefighters make sure the fittings are properly greased and oiled, blow out any water in the hydrant and make a list of any repairs or issues needing to be addressed.
So far, all hydrants are functional, Cantrell said, but there are a few minor things to be fixed.
