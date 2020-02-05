The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday for East Central Mississippi.
Counties affected include Lauderdale, Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba.
The storm system that produced a tornado in Smith County could be in the Collinsville and Martin area area around 4:15-4:25, according to the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
There is another storm system north of Brookhaven following close to the same path, LEMA reported.
A hazardous weather outlook had already been issued for the region.
The area faces a slight threat of thunderstorms and a limited threat of flooding through Wednesday night.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible, according to the Weather Service.
