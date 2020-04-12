UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for Eastern Kemper County and Central Lauderdale County until 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
At 5:45, a confirmed tornado was located near Sable, or nine miles south of Meridian, moving northeast at 50 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
A flash flood warning until 8:15 p.m. was also issued for Lauderdale County.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas is likely.
Locations that will experience flooding include Lauderdale, Meridian, Meridian Station, Marion, Zero, Increase, Meehan, Toomsuba, Savoy, Suqualena, Kewanee, Nellieburg, Alamucha and Daleville.
Please check back for updates.
