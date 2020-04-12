Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.