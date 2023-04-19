Meridian native Todd Tilghman brought home three awards at the 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards held Tuesday night at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tenn.
It was a big night for the Season 18 winner of ‘The Voice’ winning Breakthrough Artist of the Year in the Southern Gospel category, then winning two more awards in the new Positive Country category.
For his song “Home Wasn’t Built In a Day,” Tilghman won the Positive Country Music Video of the Year, along with taking home the trophy for Positive Country Male Artist of the Year up against artists like John Berry, Shellem Cline, Corey Farrow, Curtis Grimes, Blake Helms, Cody Johnson, Zach Ray, Jim Sheldon and Barry Lee White.
“I didn’t expect to win anything,” Tilghman said. “I was just as blown away as anybody. My wife Brooke told me she wished I could have seen my face when they called my name.
“When I accepted the award I told the audience, when I go to things like this I always feel like I am crashing a family reunion. I just didn’t expect it would be me to win anything, much less to win every category I was nominated in.”
President of AbsolutelyGospel.com Bev McCann made this statement on the AGM Website, “The reason for our newly added categories is that God’s music has a variety, and we have seen a growth in the Positive Country world of music. I never want to miss out on something God is doing and in the middle of. So, here we are right in the middle of all that God is doing in the world of Christian music.”
Tilghman said he would like to thank everyone who helped make this possible.
“I want to tell everyone I love them, and I am grateful for all the support I have been given,” Tilghman said. “I appreciate it and it means more to me than you will ever know.”
