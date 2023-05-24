Meridian High School is moving Thursday’s graduation ceremony from Ray Stadium to The Evangel Temple. Commencement is still slated to begin at 9 a.m.
“As Superintendent, my main concern for our students, their families, and our staff is their safety and well-being,” Meridian Public School District Dr. Amy Carter said in a prepared statement. “Due to recent events, I have to look at every option available in order to provide our graduates and their families with the safest ceremony possible.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are moving the 2023 MHS Graduation to The Evangel Temple,” she said.
Each of the 272 graduates will receive seven tickets for family members to attend the ceremony.
On Tuesday, an altercation broke out between two adult guests following a student awards ceremony at Crestwood Elementary School. In a prepared statement on Tuesday, Carter said “Initial reports included one of the adults having a weapon on campus.” She noted in her statement that no shots were fired on campus, and no one at the school was injured.
The school district’s decision to move the commencement to The Evangel Temple is just a precautionary measure, Carter said.
“Please know that this decision was not made lightly and we hope you help us make this ceremony the best for the graduates of the MHS Class of 2023,” she said.
Safety checkpoints will be set up at all entrances to the church, and, as always, security will be present during the ceremony, according to today’s statement.
Those attending graduation are reminded that no purses, camera bags, diaper bags, backpacks, fanny packs, oversized totes, briefcases, mesh bags or duffle bags are allowed into the church for the ceremony. Only a small clear bag or zip-top purse will be permitted. Lauderdale County School District’s four high schools followed similar bans at their commencements last week.
Also banned from the ceremony are balloons, flowers, noise makers, and food and drink, which also were not allowed at last week’s graduations.
Parking at the Evangel Temple, which is located on state Highway 145, will be limited, so Carter advises families to carpool if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.