Two family friendly events are planned for downtown Meridian on Thursday evening as the last weeks of summer draw to a close and a new school year gets underway.
Third Thursday will be held at Dumont Plaza from 6:30-9 p.m., while Earth’s Bounty and the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will collaborate for Night Market, the last one of the year, slated for 5-8 p.m. at The MAX.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Area residents are encouraged to come and check out both events, located within walking distance of each other.
Night Market will be set up in The MAX courtyard on Front Street and will include an eclectic mix of vendors including crocheted artistry; tasty pastries; homemade gumbo, pork skins, jams, jellies and canned goods; handcrafted jewelry; and home items and candles. Some of the vendors scheduled to be present are Gypsy Moon, Stix and Stones, Robin’s Kitchen, Unique Treasures, Mama Duck, Divine Sweet Treats and La Porsha Sanders.
Throughout the evening, the duo The Highland Rim, made up of Sam and Polly Mooney, will provide entertainment with a mix of pop and soul sounds. Hillbilly Dots food truck will have food for sale, and adult beverages will be available.
A couple of blocks away at Dumont Plaza, Third Thursday will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Prairie Wildfire will be playing a mix of folk, bluegrass, classic country and a little bit of wildfire Wyoming-style western music. Local favorites Bill Carpenter and Terry Cherry also will perform and street rod builder Mike Goldman will have a display.
The trio Prairie Wildfire offers tight harmony and sophisticated instrumentation featuring Sage Palser on the mandolin, Tessa Taylor on clawhammer banjo and Morgan Blaney on the upright bass, according to a news release. The band alternates lead singers and rips through melodies, rhythms and breaks with practiced ease, producing a sound that is unique.
Third Thursday is a family friendly and pet friendly event. Food trucks, snow cones and adult beverages will be available. Presented by the Meridian Council for the Arts, the event is sponsored by the Mississippi Arts Council, City of Meridian, Visit Meridian, The Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Magnolia Beverage and Mitchell Distributing.
