QUITMAN - Donna Jane Graham, 92, of Enterprise, Miss., passed away Oct. 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital. She was born Jan. 26, 1928, to Fred and Waneta (Keve) Foster in Belton, Texas. She was a member of Church of the Way in Meridian, Miss., and served her community in various civic an…
Funeral services for Calvin Hampton will be Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 12:35 p.m., at City Hall Lawn, Meridian, with Minister Centel Truman and Bishop LaBaron Hedgemon officiating. A public viewing will be 10:30 a.m.-noon, City Hall Lawn, Meridian.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Preston Jones officiating. Viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, from 4-5 p.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Charquez Xavier Mercer, 25, of Meridian, who died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in East Meridian.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Jontae Portis Sr., 41, of Meridian, of who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
