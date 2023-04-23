Sunny skies and warm weather brought a multitude of people to downtown Meridian over the weekend for the annual Threefoot Festival.
Young and old alike gathered on the city hall lawn and surrounding streets for the event, billed as Threefoot Festival: Arts, Eats and Beats.
Activities kicked off Friday evening with performances by The Blues Messengers and Keisha D & Hearts of Soul, along with the running of the Anderson Threefoot Mile Run.
The fun continued Saturday despite a chilly early morning, which later turned into beautiful weather, as crowds flocked to the downtown district to shop at the various vendors, eat tasty food and listen to the lively music.
Vendors ranged from artists and craftsmen to local clothing stores and businesses. Community organizations, such as Wesley House and Care Lodge, were also on hand. Food vendors offered traditional festival fare from funnel cakes and sausage dogs to hamburgers and corn on the cob.
Visitors also could check out the Threefoot Festival Youth Art Contest and Exhibition in the Meridian Museum of Art.
"I just think it's nice that Meridian offers events like this," said local resident Rex Gentry, who was enjoying the electrifying sounds from a coast band, along with Charleen Gaddie, Karen Beard and Allison Beard.
Gaddie said the group tries to make most downtown events and festivals from The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience's annual Sip & Savor fundraiser to the Arts and Community Events Society's Full Moon on 5th.
Mom Patricia Hall and daughters Dinah Farmer and Debra Farmer said they, too, never miss downtown festivals, especially those with good music.
"We enjoy coming to all of the events," said Hall. "Being out with the people, and listening to the bands, and the food is alway so good."
Children had an assortment of activities to keep them busy. A few dozen were crowded around a petting zoo trying to touch one of the many puppies and other animals on hand. Local dance companies performed throughout the day. The Meridian Restorations Foundation brought its "Raise the Roof for Merrehope" fundraiser to a booth, where anyone could paint a shingle that will be added to the master display at Merrehope. On a side stage located on Fifth Street, actors from New Stage Theatre in Jackson performed the musical comedy "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type," which is based on the children's book by Doreen Cronin. Activities and vendors continued down 23rd Avenue to Spacey's RocknRoll Tattoo on Front Street.
The annual Threefoot Festival is presented by the Meridian Council for the Arts.
