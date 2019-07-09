Authorities have arrested three people in connection with a Tuesday afternoon fatal shooting in Toomsuba.
Around 4:08 p.m. authorities got a call that a black male had been shot on the intersection of East Prisock Road and Prisock Road, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
A man and two woman were taken into custody Tuesday evening, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Authorities don't have a motive in the case yet, but more information will be released Wednesday, Calhoun said.
