Suspects sought in fatal shooting in Toomsuba

Authorities have arrested three people in connection with a Tuesday afternoon fatal shooting in Toomsuba.

Around 4:08 p.m. authorities got a call that a black male had been shot on the intersection of East Prisock Road and Prisock Road, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said.

A man and two woman were taken into custody Tuesday evening, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. 

Authorities don't have a motive in the case yet, but more information will be released Wednesday, Calhoun said. 

