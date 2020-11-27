Three people killed in accident on Interstate 20

Three people were killed and three others were transported to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car on Interstate 59 and 20 Friday afternoon.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West said the accident involved a passenger car and an 18-wheeler truck at mile marker 167 eastbound on I-59/1-20. West said three people in the car were killed and the other two were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the truck was injured and was taken to a local hospital, he said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, he said. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
