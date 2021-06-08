The City of Meridian has released preliminary results for Tuesday’s City Council races.

Incumbent George Thomas (R) defeated Rankin Elizabeth Eason (I) in the race for the Ward 1 seat. In Ward 3, Joseph Norwood defeated James “JJ” Scott (R). Democrat Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey defeated Republican Chad Acton in the race for the Ward 5 seat.

Ward 1

George Thomas: 1,219 (67.6%)

Rankin Elizabeth Eason: 584 (32.4%)

Ward 2

Dwayne Davis was unopposed in the general election for the Ward 2 seat.

Ward 3

Joseph Norwood: 843 (88.8%)

James "JJ" Scott: 106 (11.2%)

Ward 4

Romande Gail Walker was unopposed in the general election for the Ward 4 seat.

Ward 5

Chad Acton: 512 (46.5%)

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey: 588 (53.5%)

