A $7.6 million bond issue requested by Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith for paving was rejected for the third time on Tuesday by the City Council.
Smith asked the council to consider a resolution that would begin the bond process and allow the city to start looking at potential interest rates. The measure is the first step in issuing bonds but does not commit the city to moving forward.
Council President Joe Norwood Jr. declined to add the item to the agenda citing the need for further discussions about what roads would be paved and who would be authorized to make changes to the paving plan. If the council chooses to go forward with a paving bond, it will also need to decide whether to follow the mayor’s plan to issue general obligation bonds or take a more tailored approach with an urban renewal plan.
In a July 11 work session, the council heard from Tray Hairston of Butler Snow, a law firm that has helped the city with numerous past bond issues, who said the city can potentially benefit from urban renewal bonds instead of general obligation bonds, which are the standard for cities and counties.
Meridian passed two general obligation bonds for paving in 2020 and 2021 for a total of $12 million, Hairston said, and is paying for those bonds out of its allotment of internet use tax. The city receives about $3.2 million in internet use tax each year, which can be used for roads, bridges and water and sewer projects, he said.
General obligation bonds are considered a safe investment because they are backed by the city’s credit, Hairston said. If the internet use tax disappears, the city will have to find the money to pay back the bonds elsewhere in the budget or raise taxes.
Under an urban renewal bond, the city can specifically pledge its internet use tax funds, Hairston said, and the state would have to pay the difference of any changes or reductions to the allocation the city receives.
“If you pledge it, they have to honor it,” he said.
Hairston said the urban renewal path also allows the council to create a specific urban renewal plan that outlines exactly what roads will be paved and what projects will be done with the funds. That is a big plus for council members who have been hesitant to take on additional debt for paving after roads they requested to be paved were left out of the first two bonds.
In the work session, Smith explained rising costs ate up the bond funds faster than anticipated, and the city was not able to complete every project on its list.
The city is currently paying about $1.2 million annually on the first two bonds, Hairston said, and a $7.5 million urban renewal bond would cost roughly $1.15 million per year. That leaves about $900,000 of the city’s $3.2 million in internet use tax unallocated that can be used for other projects.
While there has been little support for the mayor’s paving bond request, Norwood said Tuesday he believed the council was interested in exploring a potential urban renewal bond. However, he said, there needs to be further discussion before action is taken.
