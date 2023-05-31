Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting

Meridian Police Department on Wednesday announced a third suspect was in custody following a fatal shooting on May 23.
The shooting, which took place in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive, left 23-year-old Jakavion Adams dead.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said officers with MPD's Criminal Investigation Division and Special Operations Unit, as well as members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, apprehended Antonio "Jack Boom" Clay, 23, in connection with the shooting.
Clay is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and is being held with no bond, Stevens said. Additional charges against Clay are pending.
Clay is the third suspect charged in connection with Adams' death. MPD previously announced the arrests of 20-year-old Zalexius Barron and Lawyon Vaughn, 24, in the case.
Barron is charged with aiding and abetting crimes in furtherance of gang activities, and Vaughn is charged with murder.
Stevens said MPD would like to thank the community for assisting officers in identifying and locating the three suspects.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police expect to make additional arrests as the case develops.
