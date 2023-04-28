Three award-winning Nashville songwriters are set to grace the stage at the historic Temple Theatre this weekend for “Live From the Temple - Nashville Songwriters Showcase.
On Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m., SuperTalk Mississippi Meridian, Temple Theatre President Roger Smith, and Ken Rainey have joined together to host the fundraiser in an effort to raise the monies necessary to facilitate the restoration of the Temple Theatre. All funds raised will go to the Temple Theatre Restoration Initiative.
This event features Wynn Varble, Brice Long and Don Poythress. Songs written by them include hits such as, “Waitin’ on a Woman”, “Have You Forgotten”, “Anything Goes”, “Its Only Monday”, “A Little More Country Than That.” The event will also include Meridian’s own country music singer-songwriter, and musician, Scott McQuaig, singer-songwriter Alana Broughton from Butler, Alabama, along with Sam Donald from Ocean Springs.
“These three songwriters coming in from Nashville are absolutely the best songwriters we have ever seen, Rainey said. “When they start telling you how they wrote the song, what the thought behind it was, and how each verse came about – it’s just beautiful. That’s what you will experience at a songwriters event.”
Smith is dedicated to bringing the Temple back to its former splendor and has applied for many grants to assist with restoration costs. Rainey, who has produced over 2,000 shows at the Temple Theatre, including Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Todd Tilghman, Track 45, Randy Houser, Marty Stuart and many more is also committed to seeing the theatre restored to its former glory so future generations can experience the historical ambience of the establishment.
“As you know by going in the Temple it takes a lot to keep that place open and going,” Rainey said. “We are trying to help Roger Smith as much as we can, so this songwriter’s show, and the benefit of it, will go the the Temple for renovation or fundraising.”
This will be the second fundraiser for the Temple with the first held back in December 2022. There were 25 regional artists that came and performed a Grand Ole Opry-style show. Close to $10,000 was raised, and Rainey said they hope to raise that much and more this time around.
“We won’t quit there until we can do the renovations on the 100-year-old building,” Rainey said. “From an acoustic standpoint it has the best in the South. I started booking shows in 1967, so it’s been a historic thing for me, and my boys, who ran it for a long time before Roger came. It’s been a labor of love and we have to keep it going.
“I believe it will be one of the best shows we have had in a long time. The Temple Theatre is known for its surprise guests who may pop up at anytime, so come on out and enjoy Sunday afternoon with us at the Temple. We promise to let you out before church time.”
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 online and $25 at the door.
