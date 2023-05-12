The Salvation Army is inviting the community to come join it on Monday as it cuts the ribbon on a new Client Choice Marketplace.
The marketplace, which will replace the food pantry, will offer The Salvation Army clients the opportunity to shop for their groceries. Clients will meet with a case worker and be given a list of what they can get based on their family size. They will then be able to shop the marketplace to pick out their fruits, vegetables, meats and pastries.
The Salvation Army Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said the new marketplace will give clients the dignity of doing their own shopping while also giving more time for case workers and Corps members to talk and pray with them.
“Bringing back dignity to those in need is such a vital part of who The Salvation Army is and so our new marketplace will allow us to spend a few extra minutes with our clients, get to know them, and to pray with them,” he said.
The public is invited to come celebrate with The Salvation Army at the ribbon cutting event, which is set for 4 p.m. at the organization’s Meridian headquarters at 1115 25th Avenue.
For more information about The Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyalm.org/meridian or call 601-483-6156.
