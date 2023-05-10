The Salvation Army to hold Pre-Mother’s Day grief event

As children of all ages prepare to recognize their mothers on Mother’s Day, The Salvation Army Meridian is looking to provide support to those in the community whose mothers are no longer alive.
Candles for Mom will be held Saturday, May 13, from 6-7 p.m. at The Salvation Army Meridian, 1115 25th Avenue. The event will be a time to reflect, meditate, pray and share stories of mothers and their impact on their children and community.
Lt. Roy Moore, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Meridian, who is also a certified grief coach, will be hosting the event.
Dora Carpenter, founder of the Institute of Professional Grief Coaching, which created the Candles for Mom event, said Mother’s Day can be difficult for those who have lost their mother. Seeing others celebrate moms can renew feelings of loss, loneliness and despair, she said.
Candles for Mom, Carpenter said, is an event to honor mothers and remind their children they are not alone.
“We are here for you and invite you to join with others to light a candle to honor, celebrate, and remember the love of mothers,” she said.
Candles for Mom is free and open to the public, and all are invited to come recognize the special role mothers play in the lives of their children.
For more information about The Salvation Army Meridian, visit salvationarmyalm.org/meridian or call 601-483-6156.
