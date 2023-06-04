The Salvation Army marks National Doughnut Day

The Salvation Army Meridian celebrated National Doughnut Day on Friday by giving out free doughnuts to shoppers at the organization’s family store.
Lt. Roy Fisher, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Meridian, said many don’t know the holiday owes its roots to the Corps. Four women from The Salvation Army serving in World War I in 1917 used improvised utensils and scavenged ingredients to cook the fried pastries for men serving on the front lines.
The doughnuts were an instant hit with the soldiers, and the women quickly became known as the “Doughnut Lassies,” Fisher said.
Although National Doughnut Day did not officially begin until 1938, Fisher said The Salvation Army recognizes the Doughnut Lassies as the inspiration behind the observance.
In addition to doughnuts, Fisher and The Salvation Army Meridian volunteers also provided shoppers with a brief history of the Doughnut Lassies as well as the original recipe used in 1917.
