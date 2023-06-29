The Salvation Army gears up to provide heat relief

As residents congregate in air conditioned spaces and meteorologists warn against prolonged outdoor activity, The Salvation Army Meridian is gearing up to provide heat relief services to some of the more vulnerable populations in the Queen City.
The Salvation Army Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said some residents don’t have places to go to get out of the heat or a source of clean drinking water to stay hydrated. That, he said, is something the Salvation Army can provide.
“Exposure to extreme heat threatens the well-being of some of our neighbors,” Fisher said. “Individuals and families experiencing homelessness and those without the ability to cool the internal temperatures of their homes are at significant risk, including seniors, the disabled, and families with young children. This is a crisis, and The Salvation Army is here to help.”
Cold bottled water is available for those who need it at The Salvation Army’s office at 1115 25th Avenue, Fisher said. Additionally, the organization will be opening a cooling station beginning July 10, that will be open for anyone needing to take a break from the heat.
Hours for the cooling station will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As The Salvation Army works to meet needs for services, Fisher said donations of bottled water and Gatorade are needed to meet the demand. Volunteers are also needed to staff the cooling station throughout the week, he said.
“Because of the generous support of our community, we can offer heat relief for the elderly and our vulnerable friends and neighbors. We can show Christ’s love with each bottle of water,” he said.
For more information about The Salvation Army, its programs or how to get involved, call 601-483-6156 or visit salvationarmyalm.org.
