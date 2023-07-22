The Preserve cuts ribbon on Memory Care wing

City and county officials joined business leaders and executives from Claiborne Senior Living on Tuesday as the assisted living facility management company cut the ribbon on its memory care wing at The Preserve.
The Preserve at Meridian is a senior community located off of Highway 39 near Meridian Little Theatre. The facility offers a mixture of independent and assisted living options as well as memory care for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Claiborne’s Joe Zukauskas said being entrusted with the care of loved ones is a responsibility that is taken seriously at The Preserve.
“Our community stands as a testament that every individual deserves to be valued and embraced,” he said.
Zukauskas said caring for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia is not an easy task, and family members are forced to make hard decisions about the care their loved ones need and what they’re able to provide. While a resident may live at the facility, he said, The Preserve knows sometimes the family needs support as well.
“We welcome you with open arms ready to offer assistance, guidance and shoulders to lean on when you need it,” he said.
City and county officials thanked The Preserve and Claiborne for the investment in Meridian and for helping to meet a need in the community. With the opening of the memory care wing, as well as the assisted and independent living areas which were opened previously, the facility is now fully up and running.
For more information about The Preserve, visit theclaiborne.com/preserve-at-meridian or call 601-202-2534.
