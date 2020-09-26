The Meridian Star Readers Choice Woman of the Year: Kimberly Grady

Dr. Kimberly Grady is The Meridian Star Readers Choice Woman of the Year for 2020

Grady is a dentist with Happy Smiles-Meridian. Grady graduated from Meridian High School in 2002.

She received a bachelor of arts in biochemistry from the University of Mississippi, a Registered Dental Hygienist degree from Meridian Community College, and a doctor of medicine in dentistry from Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health. Grady attends Freedom Rock Christian Fellowship Church. She is the proud owner of a labradoodle fur baby named Bella.

How do you feel about receiving the Readers Choice Award?

I feel very honored that I was chosen for this award. I hope I live my life in an exemplary manner to be worthy of this recognition.

What led you into your career?

My aunt is a dental hygienist, and she is my role model. While working as a dental hygienist at Greater Meridian Health Clinic, I was able to see the need of the children of this community. Many children have tooth decay, but they don’t have access to dental care. I wanted to expand my knowledge to be able to serve this community and its children.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I absolutely love working with children. They bring me so much joy each and every day. I couldn’t have chosen a better career. In dental school, I took a trip to the Dominican Republic. I traveled with my classmates to provide dental treatment to children who lived there. These children did not have access to a proper diet or adequate living conditions, much less dental treatment. They were so many that we couldn’t provide all of the dental work that they needed. We had to choose the worst cases to treat. This experience was humbling because I knew we were doing a great service, but there was no way to do everything. This translates to other areas, as well as my job today. I can only do my best when helping others. I can’t do everything, but I hope it makes a difference the little I can do. I am so blessed to be able to provide care for so many children in my community.

To what do you attribute your success?

I know that my faith in God and my friends and family’s love and support have helped me be the success I am today. My mother, Marie Grady, is my biggest cheerleader. I also believe my discipline is crucial to my success. Once I get my mindset on something, I do what it takes to succeed in that area. I remain determined to make a difference in my community and the lives of the children I treat.

What do you like most about Meridian and Lauderdale County?

For me, I love the sense of community and family. I like being able to treat the children of the people I went to high school with or to see my church members at Walmart. I love the togetherness we all feel at a Meridian Wildcat football game. Although I graduated in 2002, I get that same sense of excitement now that my class experienced back then. This community is like no other in that respect.

What is your biggest challenge?

Educating parents on the importance of oral health for their children. Baby teeth play an essential role in the growth and development of a child. From eating and speaking to concentrating in school, good oral health is vital to the overall child. Some believe baby teeth aren’t necessary because the child will lose them, but the health of baby teeth can affect the health of adult teeth.

What do you do in your free time?

I spend much of my free time with my dog, Bella. We go for walks at Bonita Lakes. I also like to exercise on my Peloton bike. I read different types of books and enjoy binge-watching series on Netflix and Hulu.

What does your schedule look like?

A typical day includes waking at 5 a.m. I meditate, do yoga, and ride my bike. I head to work at Happy Smiles, where I provide dental care for children. I see anywhere from 20 to 40 patients a day, including exams and treatments. When I return home, I spend some quality time with Bella, cook dinner, and am in bed by 10 p.m.

If you could say something to the people of Meridian and Lauderdale County, what would it be?

I view the community as my family, and I love my family so very much. I feel it is crucial to invest time and resources into the people you love. As a dental hygienist, I visited schools to provide dental care. During that time, I realized that there is an overwhelming need for a dental professional to provide care for the under-served community. I would tell the people of Meridian and Lauderdale to be givers. Be willing to give of yourself to others in the community. Even if it’s as small as a smile, that smile could change someone’s day. Every action can make a difference. If we would concentrate more on giving rather than receiving, we could significantly impact on our community.

Describe yourself in one word

Optimistic. I believe one’s attitude determines so much. We may not have control over a lot of issues in the world today, but we can have a good attitude about every situation or challenge we face.