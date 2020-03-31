The Meridian Star is experiencing technical problems with our email provider for all of our themeridianstar.com accounts.
Private graveside services for Mr. Jack Williams will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the family cemetery with Rev. Ben Laird officiating. Jack Williams, age 81, of Meehan, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Miss Shania T. Coverson, 13, of Meridian, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at University Medical Center, Jackson.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. George Alexander, 52, of Meridian, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Meridian.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Shirley A. Coleman, 68, of Meridian, who died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Delores I. Robinson, 61, of Meridian, who died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Regency Hospital.
