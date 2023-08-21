Two award-winning creative talents from Mississippi, Steve Azar and Sarah Frances Hardy, have partnered to produce a new children’s book for the Magnolia State titled “One Mississippi.” Both will be at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience on Thursday, Aug. 24, to discuss their collaboration and the creative process and sign books available for purchase at The MAX Store.
“One Mississippi,” the newly-adopted official state song of Mississippi, was the premise for the book. The lyrics, crafted by Greenville’s Steve Azar, and recorded in The MAX Governors Studio, accompany the illustrations created by Oxford’s Sarah Frances Hardy.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., the public will hear Hardy and Azar talk about their journey from lyrics to illustrations, sharing insights into the creative process behind the song and book. Attendees will hear the intricate details and heartwarming stories that brought “One Mississippi” to life and celebrate with Mississippi youth as they sing “One Mississippi” with Azar.
The MAX members are invited to come early for a brief meet and greet at 6 p.m.
Neil White, creative director and publisher at The Nautilus Publishing Company, said, “I realized immediately that these two would produce a fantastic children’s book. Steve and Sarah Frances are both treasures for our state and now they’ve come together to create a children’s book that reflects the best of Mississippi.”
“This is a great opportunity for folks to come out and celebrate Mississippi and our state’s tremendous creative talent in addition to getting a firsthand glimpse into the creative process,” said Laura Hester, interim CEO and President of The MAX. “Events like these also help inspire youth and adults alike to pursue their creative passions.”
The MAX event to celebrate “One Mississippi” with Steve Azar and Sarah Frances Hardy is free and open to the public.
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience explores the state’s creative legacies in one immersive attraction. The museum is located at the corner of Sela Ward Parkway (22nd Avenue) and Front Street, overlooking the railroad at the edge of Meridian’s historic downtown. Street parking is available. For more information, visit msarts.org or call 601-581-1550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.