The Meridian City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a request from The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience to access reserve funding for repairs following a burst water pipe.
In an Aug. 8 work session, City Attorney Will Simmons said The MAX has a reserve fund of $3 million that has accumulated about $61,000 work of interest. Legally, he said, the museum cannot touch the $3 million principle, but the accrued interest can be used with permission from the council.
Residents and visitors to the Queen City pay a 2% tax on food and beverages that is earmarked to pay back an $18 million bond issued in 2017 to support the museum’s construction. Debt service on the bond is paid first with any remaining tax money being transferred to The MAX to spend as needed.
The city also pledged to appropriate $100,000 for The MAX each year for 10 years to help support the museum. The first payment was made in 2015 and successive councils have continued to honor the city’s commitment.
The burst pipe is a unique circumstance, Simmons said, as multiple entities are involved. The building that houses The MAX is owned by the State of Mississippi, he said, which is self insured, and the deductibles for the state’s insurance to kick in are extremely high.
Under the city’s agreement with The MAX, it is up to the museum to decide how to move forward and find funding to make the necessary repairs, Simmons said, and the museum has decided to pay for the repairs without going through the state’s insurance.
The council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium on the third floor of city hall. Council members are expected to either approve or deny the request to access the $61,000 in accumulated interest.
Simmons said the city is not being asked to give any additional funding to The MAX above what it already provides. The issue before the council is whether or not to allow the museum to use the interest earned on its reserve to help finance the repairs.
