When three lifelong friends get together to grill, chill and play a little cornhole, you never know what might happen.
Well, if those three buddies are Justin Hardy, Ross Belk and Andrew Floyd, what happened was an idea to open a business promoting the kind of fun they've enjoyed together for years.
And what might they name such a business?
The Back Porch, of course.
Fast-forward and that business, The Back Porch, located at 5570 Hwy. 19 N. will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, followed by a big celebration and ribbon-cutting sometime in mid-March.
Hardy, co-owner of Rock House Gun and Pawn, says he’s known Belk and Floyd for many years. Belk has been working at Rock House and is now co-owner with him, and Belk attended Neshoba Central with Hardy.
Their motto, Hardy says: “The Back Porch of Meridian: Bringing Families Together Again.”
“These days, everyone has suffered so much loss, so it’s even more important to enjoy each day,” he said. “Our store will offer anything and everything a person might enjoy sitting on the back porch, hanging out with family and friends.”
From games to grills and from food to beverage coolers, the shop offers custom-made cornhole boards, Adirondack furniture, picnic tables, porch swings, Green Mountain and Weber grills, Bayou Classic Fryers, utility trailers and more.
They also carry a line of authentic and verified Louis Vuitton purses.
“If you can imagine it, we can build it, or we probably already sell it,” Belk emphasizes. “We think our selection of spices and sauces is the largest in the city, maybe even the state of Mississippi.
“We will also offer a selection of locally-sourced meats among the many food options available,” Belk adds. “We have a local butcher who will be providing us with some of the best ribeyes I’ve ever eaten. And for folks with allergies, we'll also have local honey for sale.”
For Floyd, the Back Porch will serve as a place to help people make lifelong memories.
“From the time I was six or seven years old, playing whiffle ball with cousins and friends in the backyard up to now, kicking back, relaxing and enjoying the company of friends and loved ones, I can’t think of much that compares to those get togethers,” he said. “It’s something we all love and gives us a sense of community. With this business, we will bring family and friends closer together again and help create some of those bonds and memories that stay with you forever. I consider this our mission accomplished and well worth the work we have put in to make it happen.”
