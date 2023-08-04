The Broadway show “Grease,” made famous in the 1978 hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, will be presented by Front & Center, Meridian Little Theatre’s teen group, starting this weekend.
The first show, which is the third production of the local theatre group, will be Saturday night at 7 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The show will also be performed next weekend at the same times.
The show’s plot centers around Rydell High School’s hard-rocking students. The book, music and lyrics are by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.
Dixie Tibbetts, owner and head coach of Excel Gymnastics Academy, is the choreographer for this musical.
“Nothing is better than telling a story through music and movement. We’ve had an awesome time stretching our limits and putting in the time needed to tell this story that remains relevant over 50 years after its debut,” Tibbetts said.
“I am thankful that Jimmy Pigford and Pat Gray taught me the importance of reliving these time periods through musical theatre,” she added. “I am grateful to help these teenagers get acquainted with the 1950s and each other through iconic, high-energy songs, thrilling partner dance-offs, all the cool moves you love, and a little fun and flair of our own.”
Tibbetts especially enjoys working with her 14-year-old daughter, Cooper, who plays Frenchie, everyone’s favorite Pink Lady.
“I homeschool Cooper and coach her in gymnastics, so we have our routine worked out well. When she’s in a group of athletes/actors, and I’m the coach, we know our roles well,” Tibbetts said.
Added Cooper, “I am excited to honor Jimmy Pigford in this awesome show and grateful to experience it with my mom. Mrs. Tiffany, my friends, and the whole crew have worked so hard and can’t wait for people to see this awesome show.”
Audiences can look forward to hearing their favorite songs from the musical such as “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Sandy,” “Grease is the Word,” and “You’re the One That I Want.”
West Lauderdale High School senior Brayden Alford brings the role of Danny, made famous by Travolta, to life. Alford was first cast in MLT’s 2019 production of “Elf.” He described his feelings of joy when involved in musical theatre.
“Once I finished my role of Joseph in MCC’s ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ I waited barely three days before hopping into Grease. I have family coming from Texas to see this show, and I believe the cast and crew will not disappoint anyone.”
Artistic Director Tiffany McGehee said, “Grease is one of the most famous musicals and a fan favorite. While many poke fun at Sandy’s infamous transformation in the end, it is important to remember when and why the musical was created in the first place. Many of us today believe it to be a frivolous and lighthearted story full of nostalgia. It was written to satirize the popular culture of the 1950s at a time when the counterculture movement of the ‘60s was taking shape.
“We are excited to present this favorite musical and have had a blast rehearsing during our ‘summer nights,’” McGehee said.
Tickets for “Grease” are $15 and $12 for students and can be purchased online at the MLT website.
