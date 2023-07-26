Lauderdale County Tax Collector Doris Spidle is reminding residents to pay their taxes as the annual land sale is set for Aug. 28.
Residents have until July 28 to pay their taxes prior to having their name printed in The Meridian Star, Spidle said in a news release. Names will be published Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 for those still unpaid.
The final day residents can pay their taxes and avoid having their property included in the land sale is Aug. 18.
The yearly land sales are not sales of properties themselves but liens against the properties. Bidders at the land sale pay the unpaid property taxes and receive a tax lien in return.
The owner of the property has two years to redeem the property by paying the original tax amount plus interest and fees. Those holding a tax lien against the property earn 1.5% interest per month on top of the property tax amount.
For those looking to bid on delinquent properties, registration for the auction will open Aug. 1 at govease.com. Those unfamiliar with the registration process can also participate in a registration training beginning Aug. 1 at govease.com/bidderhelp.
The annual land sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 and continue until all properties are sold.
For more information about the land sale, contact Cheryl Herrington in the tax collector’s office at cheryl.herrington@lauderdalecounty.org or call 601-482-9895.
For questions or concerns about the govease platform, email support@govease.com or call 769-208-5050 ext. 2.
