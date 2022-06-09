Authorities are seeking a suspect in a Thursday shooting that left a Meridian police officer dead.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the officer was shot and killed during a domestic violence call around 5:30 p.m. on 51st. Avenue. A woman also died in the shooting, he said.
The officer’s identity was not immediately released, and his body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, Cobler said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, he said.
The suspect, 31-year-old Dante Bender, may be armed and dangerous, according to the MBI. Bender is believed to be driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI”.
Residents with any information on Bender or his whereabouts, are urged to call call 911, 1-855-485-TIPS or email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
