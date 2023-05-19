A local man is behind bars after police allege he is responsible for both a homicide and robbery Thursday.
Meridian Police Department Detective Chanetta Stevens said Antonyo D. Mason, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Victory A. Watts as well as the robbery of the Exxon gas station on Highway 19 North.
The alleged robbery took place about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Stevens said, with the homicide taking place several hours prior.
Stevens said MPD wanted to thank the community for coming forward with vital information to help investigators quickly identify Mason as a suspect and take him into custody.
“This is a great example of when the community works together with the police we can achieve so much more,” she said.
Bond was set at $1.3 million, with a $1 million bond for murder and $300,000 for robbery.
