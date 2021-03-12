The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has charged a Meridian man in connection with the March 16, 2020 shooting of Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith, authorities announced Friday.

Agents charged Ernest Edwards, 41, with attempted capital murder, according to a news release. MBI agents working with the District Attorney’s Office and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office developed information throughout the investigation, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant on Friday, the release said.

Edwards is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is not eligible for a bond due to the nature of the crime and other pending charges.

The arrest comes after Smith was shot in the back while getting out of his truck at the Lauderdale County courthouse the morning of March 16, 2020. He returned to the bench two months later after several surgeries related to the shooting.

Smith is chancellor of the 12th Chancery Court District, which includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties.

Smith, who took the oath of office in January 2019, served as youth court prosecutor from 1983-2014, and as a Lauderdale County prosecutor for more than three years, according to the State of Mississippi Judiciary.

“This investigation is a testament to the collaborative efforts made by state and local law enforcement,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of MBI. “MBI will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to ensure a successful prosecution,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

“I encourage anyone that may have any information regarding this investigation to contact MBI, the Lauderdale County Sheriff Department (601-482-9893), or the East MS Crime Stoppers (855-485-8477).”