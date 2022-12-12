Meridian Police Department on Monday announced a suspect was in custody for a shooting Saturday that left one man dead.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Jerome Stewart is suspected of shooting Antonyio Dunwell in the area of 20th Street and 29th Avenue on Dec. 10.
“Detectives said the city camera system, which caught the whole incident, played a vital role in the case,” she said.
Bond for Stewart was set at $1 million for the charge of murder. Additionally, Luebbers said, Stewart was also charged with exploitation of children, and bond for that charge was set at $250,000.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
