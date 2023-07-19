Meridian Police Department on Wednesday announced a suspect was in custody in connection with a shooting early this week that injured a mother and her child.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said 31-year-old Jaeshia Avery is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. Bond was set at $250,000 for each county for a total of $500,000.
Stevens said officers responded to a shooting call about 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 20th Street and State Boulevard, where they were informed two people had been shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
“Once at the hospital, officers were notified that a mother and her small child had been shot,” she said.
Stevens said both victims were later taken to Jackson for further treatment.
MPD’s criminal investigation division and gang unit were involved in processing the scene, Stevens said, and the shooting remains an open and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
