Meridian Police Department on Wednesday announced a suspect was in custody in connection with a shooting on May 10 at Village Apartments.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said Zavion T. Sims, 21, is charged with shooting into a dwelling and was given a $50,000 bond.
Questions about whether anyone was injured in the shooting and what time the shooting occurred were submitted via email to MPD at 8 a.m. Thursday. No answers were received by 5 p.m. Friday.
Incident logs for the police department, however, show officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road at 8:56 p.m. on May 10. Village Apartments is located at 2015 Mosby Road.
