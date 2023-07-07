Meridian Police Department announced a suspect was in custody on Friday in connection with two recent bank robberies.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said Darvion D. Earl, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery by MPD officers, MPD Special Operations Unit, U.S. Marshals and the FBI.
Earl is suspected of the June 26 robbery of Citizens National Bank on North Hills Street, as well as the June 30 robbery of Citizens National Bank on Highway 19. In both incidents the robber demanded money at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
Bond was set at $250,000 for each count for a total bond of $500,000.
