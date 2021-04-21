https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HVWLYB5
Survey on racial justice
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside services for Mrs. Ida Croft are Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m., at New Hope Blackwater Cemetery, DeKalb. Viewing: Friday, April 23, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Graveside services for J.P. Dean will be Thursday April 22, 2 p.m., Stonewall Cemetery. Mr. Dean, 94, formerly of Meridian, was retired from Mitchell Distributing as a route salesman. Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
Graveside services for Mr. Donnie Rush will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian, Miss. Viewing: Friday, April 23, 2021, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian, Miss.
Graveside services for Ms. Kathleen Bender will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1, Meridian.
Most Popular
Articles
- Law enforcement reports for April 13-14
- Lauderdale County considers new site for waste transfer station
- Law enforcement reports for April 15-16
- Law enforcement reports for April 19
- Owner of collapsed building weighs his options
- West Lauderdale uses two big innings to beat Kosciusko, claim Region 4-4A title
- ROUNDUP: Jake McElroy pitches no-hitter for Northeast Lauderdale in win vs. Leake Central
- ROUNDUP: Neshoba Central beats Choctaw Central to stay undefeated at 22-0
- West Lauderdale's Temple signs with Southern Miss, four boys ink with Meridian Community College
- Authorities apprehend suspect in North Carolina murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.