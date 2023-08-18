Lauderdale County supervisors on Thursday discussed upcoming bridge projects as well as paving work expected to take place through the end of the year.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said the county has already begun the process of advertising for bids on a project to replace two bridges along Lizelia Road. The Road Department jumped the gun a little bit, he admitted, and supervisors will be asked to ratify and approve the advertisement in their Monday meeting.
“We got a bit ahead of ourselves,” he said.
The county plans to use part of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the bridge project.
In another project, Mayatt said a large section of road was accidentally left out of a paving package the county had previously awarded.
Supervisors voted in June to accept a $3.7 million bid from APAC for more than 17 miles of asphalt overlay. On Thursday, Mayatt said, a large portion of Russell Topton Road had been left out of the package.
The county’s contract with APAC does allow for changes, Mayatt said, but it will ultimately be up to the Board of Supervisors to decide whether or not to add the additional road. Paving the entirety of Russell Topton Road is estimated to add about $580,000 to the total cost of the project, he said.
Supervisor Wayman Newell said the intention was for all of the road to be paved, and the county should make good on its intentions.
“That one is supposed to be fully done,” he said. “It’s already out there, so I think it needs to be done.”
In addition to the contract paving, Mayatt said several roads in District 5 need attention, and it is unlikely the county will be able to prepare and bid out another road package by the end of the year. To address the issue, he said his recommended course of action is to use the county’s paving crew to tackle some of the roads in District 5 already approved for paving.
Meehan Savoy, Ponds Road and others have already been voted on and approved by the Board of Supervisors to be repaired, Mayatt said. The county’s paving crew is currently in District 3, but when it finishes there, he said he plans to send them to District 5 to help out.
In other business, the Board of Supervisors discussed:
•the potential location of a fence around the county government complex under construction along 22nd Avenue. The county’s original plan to place the fence along the property line is being reconsidered after it was discovered some neighboring businesses have assets located on or near the county’s land; and,
•appeals to the 2023 real and personal property tax rolls. The county held a public hearing Aug. 7 to hear the appeals and have taken them under advisement. Chief Deputy Tax Assessor Whitney Hodges said her office is expected to have a recommended action to present to supervisors on Monday.
