Meridian Mayor Percy Bland named Lauderdale County Supervisor Joe Norwood interim director of the city's parks and recreation department on Thursday.
Norwood has represented District 4 on the Board of Supervisors for five terms. A Democrat, Norwood is running unopposed for re-election in November.
The 90-day appointment to the city position was announced at a noon news conference at City Hall.
“He is a proven leader,” Bland said. "He knows people and he knows this community and he knows the players in this community. He knows how to get things done."
Bland said the state ethics commission said that Norwood would be able to continue to work for the city and retain his supervisor position. Norwood, however, would have to recuse himself in some circumstances.
Norwood provided a list of accomplishments at the news conference, including the development of a kickball field and splash pad in Highland Park, the planting of trees at Q.V. Sykes Park, and work on a volleyball complex at John Moss Field.
"We just need to be able to pull all of those employees in and make sure we are working as efficient as we possibly can in providing the quality of life for the citizens here," Norwood said.
Norwood will still need confirmation by the city council to be appointed director, Bland said.
"I think that we can hopefully work in concert so that within the next 90 days, I can get confirmation of at least three votes to move forward with Mr. Norwood in the position of parks and rec director."
Norwood's appointment comes after the city council rejected the administration's proposal to hire Gerard McCall, of Madison, as parks and recreation director, 3-2, in January.
Councilwoman Kim Houston, at the time, cited McCall's residency in Madison as one reason for the rejection.
The city has been without a parks and recreation director since Kelvin McGruder was fired in July 2018.
McGruder had at first been placed on administrative leave in May 2018, after a state audit was initiated into the city's parks and recreation department. He was subsequently fired by the city after he violated a warning not to have contact with other city employees. McGruder's contact was with city councilman Weston Lindemann.
Councilman George Thomas, in January, said he believed the city needed a full-time person to run the department, and said the council shouldn't wait any longer to fill the position.
The Meridian Star left messages for all city council members about the interim appointment.
Councilwoman Houston said she had "major concerns" because of the work Norwood already does in the city related to parks and recreation. She believed there could be a conflict of interest.
"If Joe is appointed as parks and rec director for the city of Meridian, the partnership that we now enjoy where the county builds and the city maintains will be in jeopardy," she said.
Other council members did not immediately respond.
Norwood's salary as supervisor is $44,700, according to Lauderdale County Administrator Chris Lafferty. The Meridian Star requested the amount of the proposed salary for the parks and recreation director position, however the city could not immediately provide that information.
