Children, some dressed in superhero costumes, flocked to the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian Saturday to take part in SUPER-lympic games designed to promote physical activity, healthy eating, and social and emotional health.
From creating a superhero puppet and mask to participating in superhero outdoor games in the My Fantastical Backyard garden to the museum’s regular fun exhibits, the youngsters found plenty to keep them occupied.
Through this annual event, MCM-Meridian hoped to inspire children and families to implement easy, healthy lifestyle habits through fun, educational activities focusing on the benefits and importance of physical and mental health.
Community partners who participated in the SUPER-lympic village were McCarty Children’s Dentistry, Anderson Health and Fitness Center, Weems Children and Youth Services, and Mississippi State University-Meridian’s Physician Assistant program. Meridian Community College’s nursing program and EC HealthNet Family Health Center also supported the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.