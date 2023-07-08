Stuff the Bus supports local children

As the start of a new school year creeps closer, the United Way of East Mississippi is working to make sure no child goes without needed supplies with its annual Stuff the Bus event set for Thursday.
The annual event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Raising Cane’s on North Hills Street and at Uptown Meridian, collects school supplies, new or gently used uniforms and donated funds. The collected items will be distributed to elementary schools in Meridian and Lauderdale County school districts to help equip local children with the tools they need to succeed in class.
In a news release announcing the Stuff the Bus event, Adrian Cross, resource development coordinator for United Way of East Mississippi, said the cost of school supplies can reach $60 per student, which isn’t financially feasible for some families.
“A donation of $60 will provide one child with the school supplies and uniforms needed to go back to school,” she said. “Without help from the community on this important drive, many children will return to the classroom without the mandatory tools needed to succeed for the school year.”
Stuff the Bus sponsors for this year include The Liberty Shop, Raising Cane’s and Uptown Mall. In addition to hosting a collection point, Raising Cane’s will be donating 15% of sales on Thursday to the Stuff the Bus Program.
Cross said everyone is encouraged to come out and support the program.
In addition to the Meridian and Lauderdale County Stuff the Bus, Kemper, Neshoba and Clarke counties will be holding their own Stuff the Bus events as well. The Clarke County event will take place July 19 at Los Totopos Restaurant from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Neshoba County event will follow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 29 at The Depot. Finally, the Kemper County event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 10 at Pilgrim’s Foodliner.
United Way of East Mississippi, serving Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper and Neshoba counties, supports 22 local partner agencies and seven community impact programs. For more information about Stuff the Bus or other United Way programs, contact United Way at 601-693-2732.
