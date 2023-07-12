Sixth through 12th grade students who enjoy building, design and architecture can ignite their imaginations next Tuesday as they construct colorful cardboard homes and businesses as part of a “Build and Learn at Merrehope” program.
The one-day event will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday at the historic Merrehope home museum. Interested students should pre-register because space is limited, said Donna Owen, owner of Brainstorm, which is sponsoring the program.
In its second year, Build and Learn, partially funded by an Allie Cat Festival grant, is free for students and a great way for teenagers and pre-teens to unleash their creativity, Owen said.
“We are trying to educate youth on historic preservation,” she said. “Through Build and Learn, the students will gain a deeper awareness of the different architecture throughout our community and the importance of preserving these buildings. Just like our homes, these buildings need to be preserved, and we want to challenge them to be a part of the solution.”
On Tuesday afternoon, participants will first gather in Merrehope’s double parlors to listen to guest architects, designers and preservationists share interesting facts and insights on the Queen City’s historic buildings and preservation efforts. After a tour of Merrehope, students will go out to the veranda, where they will build their own mini-cardboard structures. Some of the designers and professionals will remain throughout the hands-on time to answer students’ questions and share words of advice, she said.
The individual structures built by the students will be combined in interesting ways to form multiple mini-communities that will be on display at various locations around the city. The public is invited to travel along this display route, called the Merrehope Build and Learn Mini-Community Tour, from July 26 through Aug. 11. So far, Merrehope, the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, Meridian Museum of Art and the Meridian Railroad Museum are among the locations announced.
Owen said organizers hope the Build and Learn experience will inspire students, make them more aware of different career opportunities available to them and increase their involvement in historic preservation.
Merrehope, a neoclassical 24-room mansion, is located at 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive In Meridian.
Interested students in grades 6th through 12th can register for the one-day event by visiting www.merrehope.com online or by calling 601-693-4833. Space for the session is limited to 40 students.
