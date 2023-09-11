Runners, walkers and members of the community came out to city hall lawn on Saturday to show their support for veterans at the Stronger Together Foundation 5k.
The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Stronger Together Foundation as well as raises awareness about the number of military veterans who die by suicide. Mike Couch, president of the Stronger Together Foundation, said 22 veterans die by suicide every day.
Founded in 2021 by Couch and Vice President Eric Smith, both of whom are veterans, the Stronger Together Foundation works to support families and loved ones impacted by veterans’ suicide deaths and connect them with others who understand the situation and can help them process and heal.
For more information about the Stronger Together Foundation or how to get involved, visit strongertogetherfoundation.org or find the organization on Facebook.
