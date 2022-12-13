A storm system moving through Lauderdale County weakened Wednesday as Emergency officials kept an eye out for flash flooding and possible tornados.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Lauderdale County Emergency Management said a second storm system could potentially bring severe weather later Wednesday afternoon. Residents were encouraged to keep an eye on the weather throughout the remainder of the day.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level of much of south and east central Mississippi to moderate as severe weather was expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday.
Multiple weather hazard alerts were in place with the National Weather Service's Jackson office issuing a flood watch for the area until 6 p.m. and a tornado watch, which was set to expire at 1 p.m. was extended until 8 p.m.
The threat of severe weather remained possible throughout the day, with the possibility of high winds with gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to golf ball size, and possibly tornados.
Flash flooding was also possible as storms dumped rain over much of the region.
School closures
All schools, offices, and departments in the Meridian Public School District were closed on Wednesday due to the weather. All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled.
Lauderdale County School District also announced it would be closed Wednesday. In a statement posted to social media, Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said schools and offices across the district would be closed due to the threat of severe weather and potential flooding.
In Newton County, the Newton Municipal School District and Newton County School District also cancelled classes for students
St. Patrick Catholic School was also closed on Wednesday.
Meridian Community College and East Central Community College were already closed on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.
In addition to schools, the Lauderdale County Courthouse was closed due to weather. Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said jurors are instructed to call in after 6 p.m. to see if they should report for duty Thursday.
Meridian City Hall was operating under normal business hours.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
